Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudra Ecovation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rudra Ecovation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.24% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net loss of Rudra Ecovation reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.24% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.924.97 39 OPM %-9.2520.12 -PBDT-1.050.81 PL PBT-1.340.48 PL NP-1.290.51 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSL standalone net profit declines 22.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, Concord Biotech, Nazara Tech, Deepak Nitrite, United Breweries

Positive global cues may support domestic shares

Bank of Baroda board OKs to raise Rs 8,500 cr

Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves rights issue of Rs 1,500 cr

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story