The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 39.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 54.45 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company declined 39.29% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.54% to Rs 5.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 225.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

