Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 86.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.05% to Rs 102.61 croreNet profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 86.96% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.05% to Rs 102.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 147.88% to Rs 16.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.03% to Rs 377.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
