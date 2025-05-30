Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 86.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 86.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 43.05% to Rs 102.61 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 86.96% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.05% to Rs 102.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 147.88% to Rs 16.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.03% to Rs 377.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales102.6171.73 43 377.67258.63 46 OPM %3.553.69 -3.166.17 - PBDT5.144.42 16 13.9813.20 6 PBT3.253.34 -3 8.669.42 -8 NP4.302.30 87 16.986.85 148

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

