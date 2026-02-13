Rupa & Company consolidated net profit declines 31.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 312.01 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company declined 31.68% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 312.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 316.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.312.01316.408.2512.0226.6236.5622.8432.9116.2623.80

