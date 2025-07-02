Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupee eases amid weakness in equities

Rupee eases amid weakness in equities

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Indian Rupee fell today as some weakness in local stocks weighed on the currency. INR currently trades at 85.67 per US dollar, down 8 paise on the day. The US dollar edged up a bit after dropping to lowest level in over three and half years. Fed Chair Powell reaffirmed a data-dependent stance while acknowledging tariff-linked inflation as a limiting factor. The Senates narrow approval of a tax-and-spending bill, projected to balloon the national debt by $3.3 trillion, added to market anxiety and kept the US currency under check. Meanwhile, the domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest losses today, weighed down by ongoing uncertainty surrounding the India-US trade talks. Investors remained cautious, adopting risk-off approach. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 287.60 points or 0.34% to 83,409.69. The Nifty 50 index lost 88.40 points or 0.35% to 25,453.40.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

