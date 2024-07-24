Rushil Decor expands its presence in North American market

Rushil Decor is expanding its presence into the North American market, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy. Rushil Decor already reaching over 50 countries, aims to capitalize on one of the world's largest markets for Laminates and MDF.

This strategic move coincides with the company's participation at the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) in Atlanta from August 6th to 9th, 2024. IWF Atlanta is renowned as North America's premier trade show and conference for woodworking technology and design, attracting industry leaders and professionals from around the globe.

Rushil Thakkar, Executive Director of Rushil Decor Limited, expressed optimism and added Our Company's participation at IWF Atlanta underscores our commitment to establishing a robust presence in North America, leveraging our expertise in sustainable manufacturing practices and high-quality product offerings. We emphasize the strategic significance of venturing into the North American market, stressing the prospects offered by the multibillion-dollar wood panel market and our dedication to providing sustainable, superior products customized to meet the demands of both local and global clientele.