Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index rising 71.18 points or 1.15% at 6268.48 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 10.32%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 6.33%),Nava Ltd (up 5.62%),RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 4.98%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.96%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 4.74%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.54%), CESC Ltd (up 3.64%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.57%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, SJVN Ltd (down 0.2%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 737.66 or 1.4% at 53561.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.58 points or 0.51% at 16066.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 76.25 points or 0.31% at 24402.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 180.4 points or 0.22% at 80248.64.

On BSE,2405 shares were trading in green, 616 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

