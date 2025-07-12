RVNL bags LoA for OHE upgradation project from

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has been awarded a letter of acceptance (LoA) by the South Central Railway for a significant project valued at Rs 213.22 crore.
The contract encompasses the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of an overhead equipment (OHE) upgradation project. This involves converting the existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV feeding system, including associated feeder and earthing works.
The scope of work covers the Duvvada-Rajahmundry and Samalkot-Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada Division, falling under South Central Railway. The total length of the project spans 195.5 track kilometers (RKM) / 391 equivalent track kilometers (TKM).
The domestic contract has to be executed within a period of 24 months.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.
The company reported a 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
The scrip shed 0.81% to end at Rs 381.55 on the BSE on Friday.
