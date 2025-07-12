RVNL bags LoA for OHE upgradation project from

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has been awarded a letter of acceptance (LoA) by the South Central Railway for a significant project valued at Rs 213.22 crore.

The contract encompasses the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of an overhead equipment (OHE) upgradation project. This involves converting the existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV feeding system, including associated feeder and earthing works.

The scope of work covers the Duvvada-Rajahmundry and Samalkot-Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada Division, falling under South Central Railway. The total length of the project spans 195.5 track kilometers (RKM) / 391 equivalent track kilometers (TKM).

The domestic contract has to be executed within a period of 24 months.