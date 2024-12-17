Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 1.66%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Indus Towers Ltd has added 13.07% over last one month compared to 8.18% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd gained 1.66% today to trade at Rs 358.7. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.43% to quote at 3019.43. The index is up 8.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd increased 1.39% and Route Mobile Ltd added 1.2% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 36.5 % over last one year compared to the 14.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 13.07% over last one month compared to 8.18% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 22047 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.83 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 460.7 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 176.45 on 21 Dec 2023.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

