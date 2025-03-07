Inox Wind Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2025.

Inox Wind Ltd spiked 11.95% to Rs 171.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd soared 10.31% to Rs 1567.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49047 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd surged 10.19% to Rs 138.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 1299.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd exploded 9.70% to Rs 587.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

