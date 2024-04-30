Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL's JV bags contract worth Rs 438 crore from Southern Railway

RVNL's JV bags contract worth Rs 438 crore from Southern Railway

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that the company's joint venture entity KRDCL-RVNL has has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Southern Railway for a project worth Rs 438.95 crore.

The contract involves 'redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The said project has to be executed within a period of 42 months.

The share of RVNL in the said joint venture is 49% and that of KRDCL is 51%.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.76% to currently trade at Rs 286.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

