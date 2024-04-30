Vesuvius India soars after stellar Q1 performance

Vesuvius India jumped 8.50% to Rs 4727.25 after the company reported 58.7% jump in net profit to Rs 68.78 crore in Q1 CY24 from Rs 43.35 crore in Q1 CY23.

Net sales increased by 23.9% YoY to Rs 453.09 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses rose by 15% to Rs 369.16 crore in Q1 CY24 over Q1 CY23, due to higher raw material costs (up 3.6% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 10% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 16.1% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 CY24 stood at Rs 92.22 crore, up by 58.7% from Rs 58.10 crore in Q1 CY23.

Vesuvius India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and sale of a range of refractories. At present the company has four factories one each at Kolkata, Mehsana and two at Visakhapatnam and one manufacturing arrangement at Salem.

