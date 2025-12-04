Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL secures Rs 145-cr traction power project from Southern Railway

RVNL secures Rs 145-cr traction power project from Southern Railway

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 145.35 crore from Southern Railway for a traction power project.

The scope includes design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of Scott-connected traction substations, power quality equipment, switching posts, a 2x25 kV feeding system, and SCADA and automatic fault locator systems in the JolarpettaiSalem section of the Salem Division.

The project supports Indian Railways Mission 3000 MT freight-loading agenda. RVNL said the work, to be executed over 540 days, falls under its normal business operations.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.95% to Rs 314.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

