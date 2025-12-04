Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early trade, as the rupee breached the 90 mark against the dollar. Market participants will focus on ongoing IPOs and the RBIs policy announcement due tomorrow, 5 December 2025. The Nifty traded below the 26,000 level.

IT, auto and metal shares advanced while media, consumer durables and pharma shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 1.85 points or 0.01% to 85,093.72. The Nifty 50 index fell 8.55 points or 0.04% to 25,977.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.21%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,337 shares rose and 1,574 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,206.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,730.41 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 December 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Asian Granito India shed 0.22%. The companys board approved proposal for acquiring 26% of the paid-up equity share capital of Allomex Steel for total consideration of Rs 26,000 Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) advanced 0.64%. The company has achieved monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,409 MU in November25, marking an 17.7% increase on year-on-year basis.

Pace Digitex added 1.02%a after the company has received order worth Rs 99.7 crore from Advait Green Energy for LFP Battery energy storage system. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 0.35% to 6.526 compared with previous session close of 6.503. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.4125 compared with its close of 90.1500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.03% to Rs 130,494. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 99.01.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.52% to 4.079. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement advanced 27 cents or 0.43% to $62.94 a barrel. Global Markets: Most Asian market advanced on Thursday, after Wall Street gained on the latest jobs data that raised hopes the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next week. Payroll processor ADP reported that private companies cut 32,000 workers in November, compared with 47,000 additions in October, and well below the 40,000 increase that was widely reported. Markets are reportedly pricing in an 89% chance of a cut when the Federal Reserve meets on Dec. 9-10, significantly higher than rate-cut bets just a couple of weeks ago.