Vedanta Ltd Spurts 0.9%

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd has added 5.84% over last one month compared to 1.68% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 0.9% today to trade at Rs 537.7. The BSE Metal index is up 0.42% to quote at 34179.25. The index is down 1.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Stainless Ltd increased 0.72% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 0.68% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 9.73 % over last one year compared to the 4.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 5.84% over last one month compared to 1.68% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11728 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 541.45 on 03 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 362.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

