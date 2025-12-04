Sasken Technologies Ltd Slides 18.87%

Sasken Technologies Ltd has lost 22.45% over last one month compared to 5.62% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX

Sasken Technologies Ltd fell 18.87% today to trade at Rs 1050. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.28% to quote at 36544.81. The index is up 5.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd decreased 4.97% and Expleo Solutions Ltd lost 2.8% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.5 % over last one year compared to the 4.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sasken Technologies Ltd has lost 22.45% over last one month compared to 5.62% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1693 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2365.55 on 10 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 04 Dec 2025.