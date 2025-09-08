S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MIC Electronics Ltd, Bartronics India Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd and Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2025.

S.A.L Steel Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 26.64 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32981 shares in the past one month.

MIC Electronics Ltd soared 17.14% to Rs 77.03. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.87 lakh shares in the past one month. Bartronics India Ltd spiked 17.12% to Rs 14.71. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47346 shares in the past one month. Precision Camshafts Ltd gained 16.17% to Rs 213. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14842 shares in the past one month.