Rajesh Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2025.

Rajesh Exports Ltd soared 8.62% to Rs 196 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34288 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd surged 7.84% to Rs 3044.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8397 shares in the past one month. Moschip Technologies Ltd spiked 7.54% to Rs 266.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.94 lakh shares in the past one month. TBO Tek Ltd jumped 7.43% to Rs 1657. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28444 shares in the past one month.