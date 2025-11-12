S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.78% to Rs 49.35 crore

Net Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 52.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.78% to Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.49.3537.45-121.88-153.19-60.29-57.50-70.93-67.58-52.72-51.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News