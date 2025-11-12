National Fertilizer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.04% to Rs 6763.07 crore

Net loss of National Fertilizer reported to Rs 35.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.04% to Rs 6763.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4390.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6763.074390.361.522.8563.10101.74-35.928.91-35.8112.07

