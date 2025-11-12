Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 2700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1745.33% to Rs 55.36 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1745.33% to Rs 55.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.363.001.083.670.570.020.560.020.560.02

