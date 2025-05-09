S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 200.51 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 25.13% to Rs 33.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 200.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.89% to Rs 117.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.14% to Rs 760.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 627.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

200.51186.79760.49627.8025.4425.4825.6924.2452.1147.34197.57151.3940.6036.38152.86112.6533.4126.70117.8184.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News