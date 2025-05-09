Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 25.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 74392.28 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 25.05% to Rs 5497.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4396.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 74392.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67078.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.15% to Rs 15037.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13059.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 255734.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 221112.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

