EPL consolidated net profit rises 412.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 1105.40 crore

Net profit of EPL rose 412.56% to Rs 114.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 1105.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1029.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.39% to Rs 359.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 213.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 4213.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3916.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

