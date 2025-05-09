EPL consolidated net profit rises 412.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 1105.40 croreNet profit of EPL rose 412.56% to Rs 114.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 1105.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1029.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.39% to Rs 359.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 213.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 4213.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3916.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content