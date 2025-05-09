Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPL consolidated net profit rises 412.56% in the March 2025 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit rises 412.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 1105.40 crore

Net profit of EPL rose 412.56% to Rs 114.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 1105.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1029.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.39% to Rs 359.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 213.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 4213.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3916.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1105.401029.20 7 4213.303916.10 8 OPM %20.6318.55 -19.8418.24 - PBDT214.20175.80 22 767.80661.60 16 PBT126.6090.80 39 425.10328.80 29 NP114.3022.30 413 359.00213.20 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 74.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 18.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Aptech consolidated net profit rises 79.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit declines 31.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1305.97% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story