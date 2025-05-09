G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 74.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 33.76 croreNet profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 74.19% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 33.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.94% to Rs 7.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 114.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
