S.M. Gold standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.42% to Rs 14.67 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold declined 75.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.42% to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.10% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.03% to Rs 87.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

