S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 18.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 18.49% to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.46% to Rs 403.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.403.44245.3113.1213.4542.7830.4031.4920.6021.4018.06

