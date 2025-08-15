Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 18.49% in the June 2025 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 18.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 64.46% to Rs 403.44 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 18.49% to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.46% to Rs 403.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales403.44245.31 64 OPM %13.1213.45 -PBDT42.7830.40 41 PBT31.4920.60 53 NP21.4018.06 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the June 2025 quarter

TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit declines 98.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 132.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.90 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story