Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies rose 10.51% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 128.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.128.99123.243.743.864.573.924.393.704.103.71

