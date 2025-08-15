TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit declines 98.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.03% to Rs 56.62 crore

Net profit of TechNVision Ventures declined 98.61% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 56.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.56.6252.412.266.111.302.870.522.440.032.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News