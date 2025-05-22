ONGC slides after Q4 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 6,448 cr

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) declined 1.39% to Rs 245.30 after the company's standalone net profit fell 34.66% to Rs 6,448.28 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 9,869.37 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 34,982.23 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 34,636.69 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 31.82% YoY to Rs 8,767.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Total expenses rose 11.19% to Rs 28,289.49 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 25,441.27 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,119.47 crore (up 18.22% YoY), survey cost stood at Rs 873.46 crore (up 20.99% YoY), exploration well cost was at Rs 4,173.04 crore (up 425.59 YoY) during the period under review.

The companys net crude oil realization was $73.72 per barrel (down 8.8% YoY) while gas price realization was $6.50 per mmtbu (flat YoY) during the period under review.

The standalone crude oil production (excluding condensate) during Q4 FY25 was 4.700 million metric tonnes (MMT), registering a de-growth of 0.29% compared to the corresponding quarter of FY24. The standalone natural gas production during Q4 FY25 was 4.893 billion cubic metres (BCM), registering a growth of 1.17% over Q4 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit fell 27% YoY to Rs 7,322.82 crore, while revenue from operations declined marginally by 0.76% to Rs 1,70,811.73 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the company's standalone net profit fell 12.12% to Rs 35,610.32 crore on 0.40% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,37,846.29 crore in FY25 over FY24.

ONGC invested around Rs 62,000 crore CAPEX in FY25, including Rs 18,365 crore in OPaL, Rs 4,600 crore in ONGC Green for acquisition of PTC Energy and Ayana Renewables.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the financial Year 2024-25 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Further, the companys board has accorded its approval for extending corporate guarantee support up to Rs 20,000 crore to lenders, i.e., prospective banks/investors of bonds/non-convertible debentures/term loans/or such debt instruments as may be proposed to be raised in one or more tranches by ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL), a subsidiary of the company, including for refinancing of debts.

Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to Indian domestic production. It has in-house service capabilities in all areas of exploration and production of oil & gas and related oil-field services. The Government of India held a 58.89% stake in ONGC as of March 2025.

