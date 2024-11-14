S & S Power Switchgear consolidated net profit rises 728.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.61% to Rs 54.51 crore

Net profit of S & S Power Switchgear rose 728.89% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.61% to Rs 54.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.5133.739.436.295.110.914.260.323.730.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News