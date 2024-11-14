Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 630.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.78% to Rs 72.84 crore

Net Loss of Unitech reported to Rs 630.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 628.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 72.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.72.8476.50-331.08-8.90-766.39-745.68-768.02-747.25-630.50-628.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News