Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transpek Industry standalone net profit rises 219.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Transpek Industry standalone net profit rises 219.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.53% to Rs 162.70 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 219.40% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.53% to Rs 162.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales162.70120.94 35 OPM %13.8411.05 -PBDT24.7814.39 72 PBT11.895.56 114 NP9.552.99 219

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Small savings target unlikely to exceed July BE of Rs 4.2 trn: Sources

Diabetes health insurance in India: Plans, coverage, and costs explained

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Pacific Paradise: Nauru launches citizenship by Investment for world's rich

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story