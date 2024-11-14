Transpek Industry standalone net profit rises 219.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.53% to Rs 162.70 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 219.40% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.53% to Rs 162.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.162.70120.9413.8411.0524.7814.3911.895.569.552.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News