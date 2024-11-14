Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 33.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.78% to Rs 755.01 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 33.18% to Rs 35.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 755.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 741.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales755.01741.83 2 OPM %8.8411.43 -PBDT62.2589.55 -30 PBT52.7579.99 -34 NP35.1752.63 -33
