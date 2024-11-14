Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 33.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.78% to Rs 755.01 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 33.18% to Rs 35.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 755.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 741.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.755.01741.838.8411.4362.2589.5552.7579.9935.1752.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News