Tilak Ventures standalone net profit rises 62.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.34% to Rs 6.31 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 62.98% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.34% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.319.1929.0016.544.172.674.172.673.392.08

