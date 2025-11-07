Protean eGov Technologies standalone net profit declines 14.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 249.50 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 14.15% to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 249.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 219.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.249.50219.4612.6814.6844.8047.1934.6340.0526.2030.52

