SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 29.63% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net Loss of SAB Events & Governance Now Media reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.63% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.570.81 -30 OPM %-17.5424.69 -PBDT-0.100.21 PL PBT-0.300.01 PL NP-0.30-0.02 -1400

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

