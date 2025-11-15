SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.89% to Rs 6.97 crore

Net Loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 23.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.89% to Rs 6.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.978.81-334.003.41-23.06-0.16-23.15-0.23-23.19-0.23

