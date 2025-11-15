IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit declines 37.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 98.67% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of IndiaNivesh declined 37.42% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 98.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.021.50-2550.0065.33-0.031.70-0.141.560.971.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News