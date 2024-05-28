Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit declines 80.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit declines 80.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 69.81% to Rs 3.88 crore

Net profit of Sadhna Broadcast declined 80.10% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.81% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.68% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.50% to Rs 15.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.8812.85 -70 15.4123.89 -36 OPM %22.4237.28 -5.39-1.93 - PBDT0.955.52 -83 0.970.84 15 PBT0.825.37 -85 0.550.37 49 NP1.165.83 -80 0.340.31 10

First Published: May 28 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

