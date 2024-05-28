Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit declines 80.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.81% to Rs 3.88 croreNet profit of Sadhna Broadcast declined 80.10% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.81% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.68% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.50% to Rs 15.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
