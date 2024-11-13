Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit declines 3.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 6065.48 croreNet profit of Kalyan Jewellers India declined 3.43% to Rs 130.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 135.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 6065.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4414.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6065.484414.54 37 OPM %5.407.11 -PBDT262.92245.08 7 PBT177.95178.14 0 NP130.61135.25 -3
