Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 43.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 43.48% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.12% to Rs 35.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.1426.802.481.530.640.360.480.210.330.23

