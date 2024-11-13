Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.57 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.57 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 163.48 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 35.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 300.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 163.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 160.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales163.48160.78 2 OPM %61.6453.82 -PBDT27.570.04 68825 PBT-1.02-24.82 96 NP35.57-300.10 LP

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

