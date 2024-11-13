Latteys Industries standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 18.73 crore

Net profit of Latteys Industries rose 180.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.7315.767.585.581.090.690.940.320.700.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News