Sah Polymers consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.13% to Rs 33.91 crore

Net profit of Sah Polymers rose 136.36% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 33.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.9127.542.653.590.990.740.350.170.260.11

