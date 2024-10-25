Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sah Polymers consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sah Polymers consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Sales rise 23.13% to Rs 33.91 crore

Net profit of Sah Polymers rose 136.36% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 33.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.9127.54 23 OPM %2.653.59 -PBDT0.990.74 34 PBT0.350.17 106 NP0.260.11 136

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

