ICRA consolidated net profit rises 15.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 126.12 croreNet profit of ICRA rose 15.58% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 126.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales126.12104.85 20 OPM %32.7132.47 -PBDT60.9750.11 22 PBT56.9547.27 20 NP36.7231.77 16
