ICRA consolidated net profit rises 15.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 126.12 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 15.58% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 126.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.126.12104.8532.7132.4760.9750.1156.9547.2736.7231.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News