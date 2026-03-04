Sahar Group selects Ramco's Aviation Software to drive its growth initiatives

Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC), a subsidiary of Ramco Systems, announced that Sahar Group, a leading aerospace services provider specializing in the UH-60 Black Hawk platform, has selected Ramco's next generation Aviation Software to support its ongoing growth initiatives. This win further expands Ramco's presence within Miami's established aviation MRO industrial base.

As part of Sahar Group's plan to scale its commercial operations and expand into new aviation segments such as Parts Manufacturer Approval, Supplemental Type Certificates, and helicopter sales and leasing, the organization is investing in a modern, unified digital platform to manage increasing operational complexity. Ramco Aviation Software will serve as the core system foundation supporting this strategy, enabling greater visibility, control, and coordination across key business functions.