Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 9.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.21% to Rs 152.64 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 9.30% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 152.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.94% to Rs 26.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 631.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 588.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

152.64166.30631.81588.919.078.7710.5213.7611.8712.7159.3175.415.476.7135.3051.594.294.7326.3737.11

