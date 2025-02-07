Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 35.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 439.78 crore

Net profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 35.95% to Rs 53.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 439.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 383.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.439.78383.6327.2325.11105.7484.3571.6552.9453.8539.61

