Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 35.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 439.78 croreNet profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 35.95% to Rs 53.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 439.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 383.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales439.78383.63 15 OPM %27.2325.11 -PBDT105.7484.35 25 PBT71.6552.94 35 NP53.8539.61 36
