Stock Alert: ITC, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Hero Motocorp

Mahindra & Mahindra, LIC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NHPC, Oil India, Wockhardt, 3M India, Archean Chemical Industries, AIA Engineering, Akzo Nobel India, Alembic, Alkem Laboratories, Astra Microwave Products, Balrampur Chini Mills, Balu Forge Industries, Borosil, Caplin Point Laboratories, Century Plyboards, Chemplast Sanmar, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Delhivery, Dreamfolks Services will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

ITCs consolidated net profit fell 7.5% to Rs 4934.80 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 5335.23 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 8.9% YoY to Rs 18,580.36 crore in Q3 FY25.

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit soared 460.93% to Rs 16,134.6 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,876.4 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 19.07% YoY to Rs 45,129.3 crore in Q3 FY25,

Hero Motocorp reported 1.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,107.55 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1093.41 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 4.8% YoY to Rs 10,259.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit increased 4.6% to Rs 581.69 crore on 6.5% jump in net sales to Rs 4,463.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Zomatos board approved the change in the name from Zomato Limited to Eternal Limited. The companys corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. It will also change its stock ticker from ZOMATO to ETERNAL.

Dr Reddys Laboratories subsidiary, Dr. Reddys Swiss and Shanghai Henlius Biotech have entered into a license agreement for an in-licensing deal to register and commercialize the subcutaneous and intravenous formulations of the biosimilar product, Daratumumab developed by Henlius.

